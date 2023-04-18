You are here: Home - News -

Ortus Secured Finance hires Howard as Midlands BDM

  • 18/04/2023
Residential and commercial bridging lender Ortus Secured Finance has appointed Mel Howard as business development manager (BDM) for the Midlands.

He has spent the past 17 years at Lloyds Bank in various roles, most recently as relationship director, where he covered the Midlands region, and before that relationship manager.

In his role, he will work closely with brokers to support clients with bridging finance, and will help shape deals and work in a “fast-paced environment on the front line”.

The lender said that the appointment “reinforces Ortus’ commitment to providing exceptional service to its clients across the UK by using people with the local knowledge of the market to make decisions quickly”.

The firm has been growing its presence, making five internal promotions in London and Belfast last year.

Jon Salisbury, managing director of Ortus, said: “We are thrilled to have such an experienced commercial banker joining our team.

“The Midlands is a key region for us, and we are confident that Mel will make a significant contribution to our growth and success in the area. We look forward to working together and supporting businesses in the Midlands with their finance needs.”

