Zephyr cuts trackers by up to 0.4 per cent

The lender will offer 5.94 per cent, the bank base rate plus 1.69 per cent, for its lifetime tracker standard buy-to-let deal at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) for properties with an EPC rating between A and C available.
The rate is 6.04 per cent, the bank base rate plus 1.79 per cent, for properties with an EPC rating of D or E.
Zephyr Homeloans also offers a lifetime tracker mortgage product for houses in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFB) with an EPC rating of A to C priced at 6.14 per cent. This is the bank base rate plus 1.89 per cent.
For properties with an EPC rating of D or E the rate is 6.24 per cent, which is the base rate plus 1.99 per cent.
Paul Fryers (pictured), managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “We are seeing a steadily increasing interest in tracker mortgage products from brokers who want to help their landlord customers to take advantage of the flexibility such products can offer.”