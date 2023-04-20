Zephyr cuts trackers by up to 0.4 per cent

Specialist buy-to-let lender Zephyr Homeloans has reduced tracker rates by up to 0.4 per cent with standard and specialist property products available.

The lender will offer 5.94 per cent, the bank base rate plus 1.69 per cent, for its lifetime tracker standard buy-to-let deal at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) for properties with an EPC rating between A and C available.

The rate is 6.04 per cent, the bank base rate plus 1.79 per cent, for properties with an EPC rating of D or E.

Zephyr Homeloans also offers a lifetime tracker mortgage product for houses in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFB) with an EPC rating of A to C priced at 6.14 per cent. This is the bank base rate plus 1.89 per cent.

For properties with an EPC rating of D or E the rate is 6.24 per cent, which is the base rate plus 1.99 per cent.

Paul Fryers (pictured), managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “We are seeing a steadily increasing interest in tracker mortgage products from brokers who want to help their landlord customers to take advantage of the flexibility such products can offer.”