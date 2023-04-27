You are here: Home - News -

Accord to resume BTL lending at 80 per cent LTV

by:
  • 27/04/2023
Accord Mortgages will resume lending at 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) for buy-to-let landlords in an effort to support those with smaller deposits.

The range includes a two-year tracker at base rate plus 1.25 per cent for purchase and remortgage, which offers a £250 cashback incentive. 

There is also a two-year fix with a rate of 5.39 per cent, and a five-year fix at 5.29 per cent. Both are for house purchase only and offer £500 cashback. 

All products have a £995 product fee and offer a free standard valuation. 

This move comes after the lender reduced rates across buy-to-let mortgages and improved affordability calculations.  

This is the first time in seven months that Accord will lend to buy-to-let borrowers at this tier, after it withdrew from the market in September following market uncertainty caused by the mini Budget. 

It recommenced lending the following month. 

Jeremy Duncombe (pictured), managing director at Accord, said: “We understand that brokers are continuing to try to meet their clients’ needs in a historically challenging and fast-changing market environment where common-sense solutions are increasingly hard to find. 

“At Accord, we pride ourselves on continually looking for opportunities to support underserved borrowers, and this is the latest example.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.