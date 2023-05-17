Signs of market stability as mortgage choice hits 15-month high and rates fall – Moneyfacts

Mortgage product choice reached a 15-month high in May and average rates fell, indicating a return to a steady market, data from a financial information company showed.

The Moneyfacts UK Mortgage Trends Treasury Report revealed there were 5,264 mortgage options on the market, the highest number of products since February 2022 when there were 5,356 deals.

There are also more than double the number of mortgages available now than there were in October last year, just after the mini Budget and subsequent fallout.

The number of mortgages on the market in May was up from 5,416 in April and 5,087 during the same month last year.

Moneyfacts also found that product choice at the 75 and 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) tiers was at the highest on record.

Options at higher LTVs were slightly down when compared to last year, with 212 mortgages at 95 per cent LTV compared to 369 a year ago and 675 options at 90 per cent LTV, compared to 692.

Mortgages at 95 per cent LTV rose slightly from 204 in April, but options at 90 per cent LTV fell slightly from 684.

Product count at 60 per cent LTV came to 676 in May, which was down on April’s 702 options but an improvement from last year when there were 580.

The average shelf life of a mortgage improved from 21 days in April to 25 days in May, and was better than the 21-day average recorded last year.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts, said the mortgage market was showing “positive signs of resilience and growth”.

Falling rates

Fixed rates declined across the board from April to May, with the average two-year fix priced at 5.26 per cent compared to 5.35 last month, and the average five-year fix is 4.97 per cent down from 5.05 per cent.

Fixed rates are still considerably higher than they were last year, when the average two-year fix was 3.35 per cent and the average five-year fix was 3.17 per cent.

The average standard variable rate (SVR) rose, reflecting the consecutive increases to the Bank of England’s base rate. Across all LTVs, the average SVR stood at 7.37 per cent in May, up from 7.3 per cent last month.

The average two-year tracker rate also increased from 5.02 per cent in April to 5.07 per cent in May.

Springall added: “As was widely anticipated, variable rates continued to rise, but fixed mortgage rates rest lower on a month-on-month basis.

“Promising as these signs may be, it is anticipated fixed interest rates will start to rise due to volatile swap rates, and for the eighth month running, the average five-year fixed mortgage rate rests lower than the two-year equivalent.”

She said borrowers coming off a fixed rate deal may be “understandably concerned” about the difference between their existing rates and current pricing.

Springall said: “In May 2021, the average two-year fixed mortgage rate stood at 2.57 per cent, it is now more than double that. Those on a longer-term fixed mortgage may note the average five-year fixed mortgage rate in May 2018 stood at 2.91 per cent but is now over two per cent higher.”