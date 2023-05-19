Legal and General adds six lender affordability calculators to SmartrFit

Legal and General has added six buy-to-let affordability calculator tools and one residential affordability calculator to its technology platform SmartrFit.

The firm has partnered with CHL Mortgages, Zephyr Homeloans, Cambridge Building Society, Family Building Society, Accord Mortgages and Marsden Building Society.

The platform integrates affordability calculators, client criteria, product sourcing and property checking functionality to help advisers find appropriate solutions for their clients.

The tool is free to use and can be accessed by all advisers, including Legal and General Mortgage Club members or through third parties including SimplyBiz Mortgages, One Mortgage System, and Smartr365

Jodie White, head of mortgage products and transformation at Legal and General Mortgage Services, said: “We are thrilled to welcome six new lenders to SmartrFit. The collaboration is just another way that we are using technology to support brokers in our fast-paced market.

“Ultimately, our goal is to highlight the wide-ranging benefits that introducing technology can bring to the mortgage industry. The time saved by brokers using integrated technology allows them to spend more time advising their clients. Our partnership with these lenders will bring real value to our users.”

Ian Cunningham, corporate account manager at Accord Mortgages, added: “Working with Legal and General to get our buy-to-let rental calculator within SmartrFit means we can add further support for brokers, so they can see not only our buy-to-let criteria but what we will lend to their buy-to-let landlord clients.

“The use of mortgage research tools is key in helping advisers work efficiently in the mortgage market today.”