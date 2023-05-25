Air Academy launches vulnerability module in preparation for Consumer Duty

Later life lending firm Air has worked with Comentis to develop and launch its ninth Air Academy module, which will focus on vulnerability.

This aims to help advisers build their knowledge and be able to provide good outcomes for clients who may be vulnerable.

The firm said older people were not necessarily vulnerable but could be prone to vulnerability.

The module covers topics including mental capacity, identifying and recording vulnerability, financial abuse and scams.

Jon Dunckley, founding director of About Consulting Group, and Tim Farmer, clinical director and co-founder of Comentis, helped to develop the module.

Advisers who complete the programme will earn accredited status and a digital ‘Accredited Later Life Lending Professional’ badge.

The module is separate from Air Academy’s usual framework and is available to advisers of all levels.

Dunckley said: “Vulnerability sits at the heart of Consumer Duty – and for good reason. While advisers deal with customers who face these challenges each day, my own research suggests that they often operate on an intuitive understanding rather than one based on more tangible principles.

“Working with the team at Air as well as Comentis, this module aims to provide solid foundations for firms of all sizes to develop their knowledge and better serve vulnerable customers. This is a great step forward for the industry and I urge advisers to take the time to develop their understanding of this crucial topic.”

Farmer added: “With Consumer Duty just around the corner, it’s more important than ever that advisers can provide vulnerable clients with the best possible support. Through feedback we’ve received from those working in later life lending, we’re aware of how challenging this can be, and I’m therefore pleased to have helped develop this module.

“I hope it will help advisers to better understand the complex nature of vulnerability, how we can all be uniquely affected by a vulnerable circumstance and how to respond when faced with a client in need.”

Mike Taylor, managing director of Air Club, said the firm was “delighted” to work with acknowledged experts on the module for its members.

He added: “Empowering our members to deliver better outcomes for customers and build more successful businesses is at the heart of what Air is about and we will continue to build on this over the coming months.”