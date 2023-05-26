You are here: Home - News -

Bluestone Mortgages appoints Sukara as senior BDM

  26/05/2023
Bluestone Mortgages appoints Sukara as senior BDM
Bluestone Mortgages has hired Nik Sukara as its senior business development manager (BDM) to cover the North of England region.

This is a newly created role, which the lender said would support its continued growth in this part of the country. 

Sukara will be responsible for expanding the existing BDM team in the North of England, as well as identifying and developing growth and business opportunities, and supporting intermediaries. 

He will be based in Sheffield. 

Sukara joins from LiveMortgages where he held a similar role for around seven months. Prior to that he worked at Bluestone Mortgages as a senior BDM for a year and a half. 

Reece Beddall, sales and marketing director at Bluestone Mortgages, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Nik back to Bluestone to take on an exciting new role as we look to grow our presence in the North. At a time when customers are grappling with inflationary pressures and affordability challenges, Nik will play an integral part in supporting brokers and their customers to achieve their homeownership goals.  

“Nik’s industry experience will contribute significantly to the growth of our proposition in providing financial support to disenfranchised customers, and continue to drive success in the business.” 

