Virgin Money ups rates and brings out exclusive deals

  • 26/05/2023
Virgin Money is increasing select exclusive, residential and product transfer rates by up to 0.12 per cent and is adding exclusive buy-to-let and core products to its range.

The changes came into effect from 8pm yesterday.

Virgin Money said that on the core and product transfer side, selected residential fixed rate will rise by up to 0.06 per cent and select product transfer fixed rates would go up by 0.1 per cent.

It added that exclusive buy-to-let tracker deals with £3,995 fee would be removed and selected exclusive residential and buy-to-let fixed rates would rise by around 0.1 per cent.

The lender is adding an exclusive buy-to-let fixed rate products at 50 and 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) with £2,195 fee starting from 4.27 per cent.

It is also bringing out shared ownership products at 65 and 75 per cent LTV fixed rates from 4.11 per cent and residential products at 80 per cent LTV beginning at 4.37 per cent.

The firm is also releasing a buy-to-let fixed rate at 80 per cent LTV at 5.2 per cent.

