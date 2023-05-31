You are here: Home - News -

News

Average mortgage rates creep up as lenders react to ‘higher-than-anticipated inflation’– Rightmove

by:
  • 31/05/2023
  • 0
Average mortgage rates creep up as lenders react to ‘higher-than-anticipated inflation’– Rightmove
Mortgage rates have increased by up to 0.14 per cent at certain loan to value tiers in the past week as lenders repriced due to higher-than-expected inflation figures.

According to Rightmove figures, the largest increases were at 95 per cent loan to value (LTV), with its average two-year fixed rate has increased by 0.14 per cent to 5.74 per cent and the average five-year fixed rate has gone up by 0.12 per cent to 5.27 per cent.

This was followed by the average two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV which rose by 0.09 per cent to 4.73 per cent and the five-year fixed rate has gone up by 0.1 per cent to 4.38 per cent.

At 75 per cent LTV, the average two-year fixed rate has ticked up by 0.05 per cent to 4.79 per cent and the average five-year fixed rate has increased by 0.02 per cent to 4.43 per cent.

The average two-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV went up by 0.01 per cent to 4.91 per cent, whilst the average five-year fixed rate at the same LTV tier has decreased slightly to 0.01 per cent to 4.55 per cent.

At 90 per cent LTV, the average two-year fixed rate fell by 0.02 per cent to 5.11 per cent and the average five-year fixed rate decreased by 0.03 per cent to 4.76 per cent.

Rightmove’s mortgage expert Matt Smith said that in the past week, average mortgage rates had crept up across most fixed rate products as “lenders react to higher-than-anticipated inflation figures”.

He continued that there had been a withdrawal of some mortgage products from the market and those two factors could be “understandably concerning to those thinking of taking out a mortgage soon”.

Smith noted: “If we dig beneath the headlines, the majority of the products withdrawn so far are from smaller lenders with higher rate products in the 90 per cent and 85 per cent LTV brackets, with not much further movement from bigger lenders yet following the end of last week.

“This is why the average mortgage rate has actually edged downwards in some of the smaller deposit products compared to last week.”

He added: “It will likely take some weeks for the full effect of the latest inflation figures to impact the mortgage market, and we will get a better sense of the direction of travel when there is more movement from bigger lenders.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2023

Jun 28, 2023
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are product transfers becoming more popular than remortgages?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.