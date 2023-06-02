You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 02/06/2023

by:
  • 02/06/2023
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 02/06/2023
Fast-moving mortgage rates and product ranges dominated the headlines and the interest of readers this week.

The suggestion that landlords would only just make energy efficient improvements in time for the government’s proposed deadline also piqued our readers’ interest, as did the news that a man posed as a mortgage adviser to defraud potential homebuyers out of money.

 

Nearly half of landlords will just about meet proposed EPC deadline – MAB

 

HSBC ups rates; Clydesdale Bank removes deals ‒ round-up

 

Nearly 70 per cent of Brits struggling with debt as interest rates ‘set to rise further’

 

Residential and buy-to-let mortgage choice plummets by almost 800 deals in one week

 

Product withdrawals ‘re-run of last September’ though worst may be over ‒ analysis

 

Average mortgage rates creep up as lenders react to ‘higher-than-anticipated inflation’– Rightmove

 

Man posing as mortgage adviser jailed for defrauding buyers out of £16k

 

House prices see biggest drop since 2009 – Nationwide

 

Natwest ups rates; Platform to withdraws new business deals – round-up

 

Revealed: The cheapest city in the UK for first-time buyers

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2023

Jun 28, 2023
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are product transfers becoming more popular than remortgages?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.