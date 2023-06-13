You are here: Home - News -

The Right DA Club appoints Harrison as national account manager

by:
  • 13/06/2023
The Right DA Club has hired Gary Harrison (pictured) as national account manager, sitting alongside fellow national account manager Kim Lissner.

Harrison will report to Chelsea Kiefert, head of directly authorised at The Right DA Club, and will focus on bringing in new member firms and supporting existing member firms with a specific focus on protection and compliance propositions.

He joins from SimplyBiz where he worked for around a decade, most recently as a senior business development manager for protection.

Before that Harrison was an account manager for PruProtect for nearly four years and prior to that was director at First IFA for around two years.

Harrison will continue to consult with Moneyworth Life Insurance alongside his current role.

Kiefert added: “We are very pleased to be announcing Gary’s appointment as our new national account manager. He is incredibly experienced in our marketplace and we believe will be a huge asset to the club itself and our member firms.

“Given his experience in the protection space, we will be making full use of his knowledge, understanding and expertise in this specific area, but he will also be working across all our service and product offerings.”

She continued: I’m sure he will be a real benefit to both existing and prospective members, and we would urge firms to make contact with him to see how he can support their growth and development.”

Harrison added: “I have known Martin, Amanda, Adam and Tania at The Right Mortgage for some years and have watched with great admiration how they have grown the DA proposition.

“When the opportunity to join them and be part of their success story was offered, it was an opportunity I could not turn down. I have been made to feel so welcome, even before I have officially joined, and I cannot wait to start engaging and working with both the members and The Right DA Club team.”

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.