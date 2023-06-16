You are here: Home - News -

E.surv becomes sole panel manager for Virgin Money

by: Noora Ismail
  • 16/06/2023
Chartered surveyor firm E.surv has entered an agreement to become the sole panel manager for Virgin Money.

E.surv will support innovation within the mortgage application process in addition to attending to the majority of desktop and mortgage valuation needs. The firm will now be the sole panel manager of Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank.

Richard Sexton, director of business development said: “We’ve had long-term relationships with both the former Clydesdale Bank and Virgin Money and therefore when the combined business wanted to review its valuation arrangements as part of its wider rationalisation and moderation projects, we were pleased to be engaged to explore this opportunity.”

Hardeep Nagra, valuation strategy manager at Virgin Money, added: “Over the years, E.surv has demonstrated a flexible and innovative approach to delivering our property assessment needs and we are looking forward to evolving the service further to ensure a truly best in class experience for our customers and the brokers who support them.”

