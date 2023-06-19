You are here: Home - News -

News

SimplyBiz announces Consumer Duty programme of support

by:
  • 19/06/2023
  • 0
SimplyBiz announces Consumer Duty programme of support
SimplyBiz has announced its next programme of support for advisers to help them prepare for the introduction of Consumer Duty.

With six weeks left until the new rules come in, the support includes how to guides, new technology solutions and a virtual event to discuss the ways advisers can prioritise their time. 

It will also include guides made in collaboration with providers. 

SimplyBiz has issued a series of support for its members over the last 12 months, including a Consumer Duty online hub, technology to help with the identification of client vulnerability and webinars. 

The company is also a founding affiliate of Consumer Duty Alliance, which is a not-for-profit company which sets standards for member firms. 

Alexander McGregor, head of policy at SimplyBiz, said: “As with any regulatory change on the scale of the Consumer Duty, advisers have different focuses and different rates of preparation. At SimplyBiz, we’ve worked hard to ensure that we’ve provided comprehensive support, in a range of styles, for our members – and the wider market – no matter their approach, in the run-up to implementation.  

“Of course, the 31st of July doesn’t signify the finish line for Consumer Duty, merely the marker for the first lap. We’ll soon be announcing details of the support we’ll be offering to help advisers meet the requirements of the Consumer Duty once it becomes business-as-usual regulation.” 

He added: “Until then, we’ll continue working to ensure that our firms have all they need to feel confident of what they need to do to meet the new rules by the deadline.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2023

Jun 28, 2023
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/