SimplyBiz announces Consumer Duty programme of support

SimplyBiz has announced its next programme of support for advisers to help them prepare for the introduction of Consumer Duty.

With six weeks left until the new rules come in, the support includes how to guides, new technology solutions and a virtual event to discuss the ways advisers can prioritise their time.

It will also include guides made in collaboration with providers.

SimplyBiz has issued a series of support for its members over the last 12 months, including a Consumer Duty online hub, technology to help with the identification of client vulnerability and webinars.

The company is also a founding affiliate of Consumer Duty Alliance, which is a not-for-profit company which sets standards for member firms.

Alexander McGregor, head of policy at SimplyBiz, said: “As with any regulatory change on the scale of the Consumer Duty, advisers have different focuses and different rates of preparation. At SimplyBiz, we’ve worked hard to ensure that we’ve provided comprehensive support, in a range of styles, for our members – and the wider market – no matter their approach, in the run-up to implementation.

“Of course, the 31st of July doesn’t signify the finish line for Consumer Duty, merely the marker for the first lap. We’ll soon be announcing details of the support we’ll be offering to help advisers meet the requirements of the Consumer Duty once it becomes business-as-usual regulation.”

He added: “Until then, we’ll continue working to ensure that our firms have all they need to feel confident of what they need to do to meet the new rules by the deadline.”