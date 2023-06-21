Exclusive: Belton joins MAB in raft of appointments; Murphy to retire

In a host of changes to its lending team, Danny Belton is set to join Aim-listed broker Mortgage Advice Bureau as part of strategic growth plans, as long-serving head of lending Brian Murphy retires at the end of August after 20 years with the firm.

To further its ambitions within the mortgage sector, MAB is investing in a larger lending team which it said will allow deeper specialisation in green mortgages, facilitate innovative pathways for first-time homebuyers, and expand its expertise in specialist mortgages.

The advice group said this will bring closer collaboration with its lender partners and that the appointments align with MAB’s aspirations to become a leader in green mortgages.

Ex-head of lender relationships at L&G Mortgage Club Belton will replace Murphy as head of lending, reporting into Ben Thompson, MAB’s deputy CEO.

“With more than 30 years at Legal & General (L&G), and considerable experience in growing the L&G Mortgage Club, Danny’s industry knowledge and enthusiasm stands him in excellent stead for the role,” said the firm.

Working for a greener industry

Karina Gerdes is an internal appointment, after her ‘significant contribution’ to Environmental Social Governance (ESG) at MAB. She will work alongside Belton to drive the growth of green mortgages and further MAB’s ESG plans.

Steve Humphries, previously proposition director, later life and wealth, will take on the new and wider role of proposition director, mortgages. He will help firms and advisers to identify incremental mortgage opportunities across the wider market, including later life lending, as well as the increasing number of mortgages MAB are involved in that require more specialist knowledge.

Aaron Conlon, currently managing director at Fluent Lifetime, has been appointed to work with Humphries. This forms part of MAB’s decision to bring its Later Life lending proposition in-house, to ‘provide a more inclusive service’ to its business partners and their customers.

MAB said: “With vast experience and knowledge in this market, Aaron’s responsibilities will extend to growing MAB’s new Later Life lending proposition alongside Fluent’s.”

On the appointments, Ben Thompson, Deputy CEO, Mortgage Advice Bureau, said: “After so many years of Brian, it will be sad to see him leave MAB. We wish him every happiness for the future and thank him for his extraordinary efforts in helping MAB to get to where it is today. We will all miss him.”

Strengthened lender team

He added: “Separately, this is the right time for MAB to further strengthen its presence in lending, and so I’m delighted to welcome Danny to MAB as our new head of lending. Also, despite the clear 2050 net zero agenda for carbon emissions and the various housing and mortgage-related targets, green mortgages are hardly scratching the surface yet and need to grow. Danny and Karina will work closely in this area and help to stimulate greater momentum, and this is an exciting time to be pushing harder in this space.

“It’s also great that we have strengthened in more specialist areas, such as later life lending. We are keen to provide broader choice for advisers and greater inclusivity for customers through bringing this important area in-house. Appointing Steve into his new role will also help us to help more aspiring first-time buyers, ensure those with more specialist lending needs obtain mortgages, and again find ways for advisers to write more business and help more customers. It’s also great to have Aaron’s expert support alongside Steve, as he broadens his role to help MAB, as well as Fluent Lifetime.

“We are really excited about what these changes mean, and this investment will help us to provide greater support to all our stakeholders, and also grow our market share of new lending further.”

Clare Beardmore, director, Legal & General Mortgage Club, added: “Legal & General Mortgage Club has always championed the importance of collaboration, and we’re looking forward to continuing our work with all our key contacts over what is shaping up to be a busy summer. We’re committed to ensuring all our partners have the support they need and working with them to transform the future of our industry.

“Danny Belton has been at Legal & General for 35 years, and I’d like to personally thank him for all he has contributed to the Mortgage Club during his time with us. We wish Danny nothing but the best with his new role.

“We’re in regular contact with all of our Mortgage Club members, our partners, and our peers in the mortgage industry, and we’ll share more about our plans for the future in the coming weeks.”

In June, MAB announced its partnership with conveyancing comparison service Smoove to enhance legal services to its brokers.

MAB has more than 2,000 advisers offering mortgage, protection and general insurance advice on a local, regional, and national level to consumers and handles over £20bn of loans annually.