News

Accord Mortgages, The Mortgage Lender and LiveMore to up rates – round-up

by:
  • 22/06/2023
Accord Mortgages will increase its buy-to-let product transfer rates by as much as 0.47 per cent.

In a broker note, the lender said that the current range would be withdrawn at 8pm today and the new range would be available from 8am tomorrow.

Its 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) rates will rise by around 0.47 per cent, whilst its 65 per cent LTV will go up by around 0.45 per cent.

Products at 75 cent LTV will increase by around 0.4 per cent, along with deals at 80 per cent LTV.

Jeremy Duncombe, managing director of Accord Mortgages, said: “Due to the well published current market volatility, we’ve had to make the difficult decision to increase rates on our buy-to-let product transfer range. We continue to keep a close eye on the market, and only react when absolutely necessary, in order to balance broker service, customer needs and our own financial position.

“We appreciate the market is volatile at present, and whilst not always possible, will endeavour to give brokers at least 24 hours’ notice of any upcoming changes.”

 

The Mortgage Lender to change resi and BTL rates

The Mortgage Lender will make a number of changes to its residential and buy-to-let products.

The lender said applications need to be submitted with fees paid by 5.30pm today to secure current product rates.

It added that new residential and buy-to-let product rates will be available from tomorrow.

LiveMore to increase rates

LiveMore said that due to “recent volatility in the market” it would be increasing its rates from 8am tomorrow.

The lender said to secure current rates, applications would need to be submitted via its portal by 6pm today.

