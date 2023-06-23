Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 23/06/2023

Lender rate changes also made up a lot of the most read, with lenders including Nationwide, Coventry Building Society and Natwest tweaking their ranges.

A Mortgage Solutions exclusive that Danny Belton is joining Mortgage Advice Bureau, taking on the role of head of lending from Brian Murphy, who is set to retire later this year was also popular.

 

Government rules out mortgage help for struggling homeowners

 

Very unlucky for some: Base rate hiked for the 13th time in a row and hits five per cent

 

 

Nationwide and Cov BS join rate rise drive – round-up

 

 

First-time buyer mood buoyed by falling house prices and no deposit deals

 

Remortgagors stick with five-year fixes as monthly payments rise £317 – LMS

Mortgage rates continue to rise with high LTV tiers hit hardest – Rightmove

 

 

Borrowers reaching out to new brokers after ‘blaming previous advice’ ‒ analysis

 

Natwest ups new and existing customer rates by up to 0.75 per cent

 

Exclusive: Belton joins MAB in raft of appointments; Murphy to retire

 

 

Interest-only mortgage stock continues to shrink – UK Finance

 

 

 

