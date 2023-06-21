Natwest ups new and existing customer rates by up to 0.75 per cent

The changes will come into force tomorrow with mortgage illustrations and application submissions due by 10:30pm tonight for existing deals.

In its new business range, select residential purchase and remortgage rates have gone up by around 0.3 per cent.

This includes its five-year fixed rate at 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) which has gone from 5.19 per cent to 5.49 per cent. It is subject to a £995 fee.

In its first-time buyer range, increases of 0.3 per cent have also been applied with its two-year fixed rate purchase deal at 90 per cent LTV going from 5.56 per cent to 5.86 per cent. It comes with £995 product fee and £250 cashback.

On the existing customer side, rate rises of up to 0.75 per cent will be made, including its two-year fixed rate switcher deal at 80 per cent LTV which rises from 4.99 per cent to 5.74 per cent. It comes with £995 product fee.

Its fee-free five-year fixed rate switcher deal at 75 per cent LTV has increased by 0.7 per cent to 5.39 per cent.

