UnderwriteMe to host Lunchtime Learnings session on protection

by:
  • 23/06/2023
UnderwriteMe to host Lunchtime Learnings session on protection
UnderwriteMe will host a Lunchtime Learnings session on protection on the 4 July will look at how brokers can save time on protection cases and deliver better customer outcomes.

The free 45-minute event will take place on the 4 July between 12:30pm and 1:15pm.

To register for the event please click here: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-solutions-lunchtimelearning-with-underwriteme/?mslunchtimelearning=pressrelease

The session will help brokers:

  • Explore the role of technology in streamlining the protection journey.
  • Learn strategies to increase access to protection for clients.
  • Gain an understanding of how they can enhance protection sales.
  • Understand the benefits of UnderwriteMe’s Protection Platform

Romeesa Khan, account manager at UnderwriteMe and Steve Baldry, director of underwriting at Underwrite Me will speak at the session, with time reserved at the end for questions from the audience.

UnderwriteMe was launched in 2012 with the aim of bringing protection into the 21st century. Its platform offers pre-sales underwritten quotes, fully underwritten premiums, buy now prices and benefits and access to multiple insurers all in one place.

