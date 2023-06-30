You are here: Home - News -

News

Later life advisers need to be ‘bold’ about the fees they charge – Flowers

by:
  • 30/06/2023
  • 0
Later life advisers need to be ‘bold’ about the fees they charge – Flowers
Advisers working in the later life sector need to be more outspoken about why they receive certain proc fees, Chris Flowers, intermediary sales director at Responsible Lending has said.

Speaking on a panel at the Air National Later Life Lending Adviser Conference yesterday, he said the later life market was often compared to the mainstream market. However, he said when clients come to advisers to discuss later life products, the average cycle of advice sometimes takes two years before a product is sold because it is “such an emotive decision”. 

“Generally, advisers are working for free over that period. There are not many other professional services out there where someone will work for up to two years with the potential that they won’t get paid at all,” he added. 

Flowers said it was about getting the education piece out there as during the mainstream mortgage advice process, people typically knew that they eventually needed to take a product out. 

“There’s always that story behind it and sometimes [the later life industry] shies away from that. We need to be more bold to say this is what we’re doing for these customers and these families, and this is why we charge these fees.” 

Kay Westgarth, director of sales at Standard Life Home Finance, said advisers did not advise on the basis of how much they would get paid but what was the best solution for a client. 

Katy Litt, head of propositions – equity release at Aviva, said Consumer Duty required advisers to remain closer to clients so it was becoming more about the service being provided as a whole and the regular reviews. 

She said it could be good to look at the structure of proc fees as there were many aspects to the advice given and ongoing product features, such as drawdowns. 

Flowers said the sector was going through a challenging period, so lenders needed to make sure they continued supporting advisers and their businesses with payments. 

“There is pent-up demand. I don’t know when we’ll start to see the market come back. As lenders with deeper pockets, we need to support the advisers to make sure when that market returns there are advisers available to support borrowers on this journey,” he added. 

Panel moderator Rebecca Perfect said proc fees were typically around three per cent, and asked whether the sector needed to do more to promote the value of the advice given to justify the fee. 

Emma Graham, director of business development at Hodge, said the average loan amount taken out for the lender’s later life products had fallen and the differential between the proc fee for a larger loan and a smaller one “isn’t that great at all”. 

 

High net worth individuals 

Perfect asked how much more work was involved in high net worth cases, and whether a decency limit should be considered in this area. 

Westgarth said it was not about the advice given, but usually the type of property which created the additional work for advisers. 

“You may find it’s a more complex property and the underwriting may be more demanding due to the high value, so it goes back to that specialist advice piece,” she added. 

She also said family tended to get involved as they saw it as their inheritance, so there were typically more legals required. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.