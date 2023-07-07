Advise Wise integrates Responsible Lending into platform

Later life sourcing platform for financial advisers, Advise Wise has integrated later life lender, Responsible Lending into its platform.

Advise Wise will offer members access to the Royal London Equity Release product range provided by Responsible Lending following its recent onboarding of LiveMore. Advise Wise currently provides users access to every lender in the equity release marketplace.

Financial advisers can request instant key facts illustrations (KFIs) for products provided by Responsible Lending from their accounts, facilitating sourcing and management for their clients. The change also offers users access to a wider range of options for more tailored solutions.

Jonathan Thirkill (pictured), chief executive at Advise Wise, said: “Integrating with Responsible Lending is another significant step forward for Advise Wise and a testament to our commitment to offering the best whole of market sourcing platform to our members”

“The bigger news is we are the first and only sourcing platform enabling advisers to request an instant KFI for the Royal London Equity Release products; this collaboration allows our members to conveniently request instant KFIs in just a click for the Royal London Equity Release plans provided by Responsible Lending. This means there is no more waiting around to get the KFI emailed to the adviser: after the one-click request, the quote is immediately available for download on the platform, streamlining their workflow and ultimately improving the experience for their clients.”

Chris Flowers, intermediary sales director at Responsible Lending, added: “Responsible Lending are delighted to be launching with Advise Wise, allowing wider access to our exclusive Royal London equity release range of products. In a rapidly changing market, there is increased demand from customers for brands they can trust, and we are excited to offer Advise Wise members and their customers this competitive and compelling range.

“Partnering with Advise Wise to launch instant KFIs is a testament to our commitment to improving the service for advisers and customers alike, in this instance by simplifying and speeding up the KFI request process. This offers a great platform to help advisers navigate the challenges of today.”