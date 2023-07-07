You are here: Home - News -

News

Advise Wise integrates Responsible Lending into platform

by: Noora Ismail
  • 07/07/2023
  • 0
Advise Wise integrates Responsible Lending into platform
Later life sourcing platform for financial advisers, Advise Wise has integrated later life lender, Responsible Lending into its platform.

 

Advise Wise will offer members access to the Royal London Equity Release product range provided by Responsible Lending following its recent onboarding of LiveMore. Advise Wise currently provides users access to every lender in the equity release marketplace.

Financial advisers can request instant key facts illustrations (KFIs) for products provided by Responsible Lending from their accounts, facilitating sourcing and management for their clients. The change also offers users access to a wider range of options for more tailored solutions.

Jonathan Thirkill (pictured), chief executive at Advise Wise, said: “Integrating with Responsible Lending is another significant step forward for Advise Wise and a testament to our commitment to offering the best whole of market sourcing platform to our members”

“The bigger news is we are the first and only sourcing platform enabling advisers to request an instant KFI for the Royal London Equity Release products; this collaboration allows our members to conveniently request instant KFIs in just a click for the Royal London Equity Release plans provided by Responsible Lending. This means there is no more waiting around to get the KFI emailed to the adviser: after the one-click request, the quote is immediately available for download on the platform, streamlining their workflow and ultimately improving the experience for their clients.”

Chris Flowers, intermediary sales director at Responsible Lending, added: “Responsible Lending are delighted to be launching with Advise Wise, allowing wider access to our exclusive Royal London equity release range of products. In a rapidly changing market, there is increased demand from customers for brands they can trust, and we are excited to offer Advise Wise members and their customers this competitive and compelling range.

“Partnering with Advise Wise to launch instant KFIs is a testament to our commitment to improving the service for advisers and customers alike, in this instance by simplifying and speeding up the KFI request process. This offers a great platform to help advisers navigate the challenges of today.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Noora Ismail

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/