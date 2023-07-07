Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 07/07/2023

Expectations around mortgage pricing as well as lender product changes ranked highly this week.
Later life lenders working on hybrid mortgage products, and the steady rise in mortgage fraud also piqued readers’ interest this week.
Later life lenders are working on hybrid mortgages to launch this year
MAOE 2023: Lenders reporting ‘real increase’ in mortgage fraud cases
Bank of England base rate could hit seven per cent – JP Morgan
‘Landlords just aren’t interested’ in EPC legislation – Star Letter 30/06/2023
Crystal ball gazing into the property market’s future – Baguley
Accord Mortgages ups select rates; Keystone to withdraw deals ‒ round-up