Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 07/07/2023

  • 07/07/2023
The trajectory of the base rate was among the most read this week, with some predictions suggesting it could hit seven per cent.

Expectations around mortgage pricing as well as lender product changes ranked highly this week.

Later life lenders working on hybrid mortgage products, and the steady rise in mortgage fraud also piqued readers’ interest this week.

 

Brace for base rate hikes up to 6.5 per cent – Schroders

 

Later life lenders are working on hybrid mortgages to launch this year

 

MAOE 2023: Lenders reporting ‘real increase’ in mortgage fraud cases

 

Bank of England base rate could hit seven per cent – JP Morgan

 

‘Landlords just aren’t interested’ in EPC legislation – Star Letter 30/06/2023

 

Number of homeowners being approved for an IVA rises

Nearly 13 million adults now heavily in debt  

Mortgage rates rising but at a slower pace ‒ Rightmove

 

Crystal ball gazing into the property market’s future – Baguley

Accord Mortgages ups select rates; Keystone to withdraw deals ‒ round-up

 

 

 

 

