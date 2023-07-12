You are here: Home - News -

Mortgage Solutions to host mortgage market review masterclass with top lenders and distributors

  • 12/07/2023
Mortgage Solutions to host mortgage market review masterclass with top lenders and distributors
Mortgage Solutions is hosting a masterclass with key lenders and distributors like Santander, Halifax, HSBC and Legal and General to offer an overview of the dynamic mortgage market.

The session will take place on 21 July from 10am to 11am and include opportunities to ask questions directly to our speakers.

The event will get the industry’s leading lenders and distributors to “provide an honest assessment of the current challenges, product withdrawals, and the impact of the Mortgage Charter”.

To register for the event please follow this registration link and if you have any issues please email david.adjei@ae3media.co.uk

Speakers at the event include Santander UK’s head of mortgages Bradley Fordham, Halifax Intermediaries and Scottish Widows head Amanda Bryden, HSBC UK’s head of intermediary mortgages Chris Pearson and Legal and General’s managing director of mortgage services Kevin Roberts.

The masterclass will be hosted by Paula John, director of Paula John Communications.

In the masterclass attendees will gain a competitive edge on by getting the “inside scope” market challenges and trends directly from top lenders, stay informed on the impact of the Mortgage Charter on products and regulations, and offers strategic insights to navigate volatile market conditions.

