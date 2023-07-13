You are here: Home - News -

Air Academy hires Holden as academy head of learning programme

by:
  • 13/07/2023
Later life lending platform, Air, has appointed Dan Holden (pictured) to newly-created role of head of academy learning programme at Air Academy.

He will be responsible for growing engagement between the academy and individual advisers, as well as wider corporate partners.

Holden will work with Air Ambassadors and external organisations to grow propositions and help successful graduates become experts in their field.

The Air Academy’s learning programme consists of nine core modules, which are accredited by the London Institute of Banking and Finance and aligned with the Equity Release Council’s Competency Framework.

Holden will build on and develop these modules with the aim of eventually supporting the wider market in addition to current Air members.

Work history

Holden has almost seven years of expertise in developing training programmes, mentoring, and building educational business partnerships in higher education.

He joins firm Key Group where he worked for nearly three years, most recently as leadership development manager. Before that he was director at D2U Coaching for around four years.

Paul Glynn, CEO of Air, added: “Air Academy is the only training scheme operating in the later life lending space accredited by LIBG and aligned with the ERC’s competency framework.

“With Consumer Duty demanding that organisations step up to provide good customer outcomes, now is the time to build on this approach to support our members with a wider range of training options and a more inclusive approach.”

He added: “Dan’s appointment could not have come at a better time to super charge this, and I look forward to working with Dan as he helps to take Air Academy to the next level.”

Holden continued: “Having worked with advisers as well as businesses, I know how important it is to support continual learning and help people provide the type of professional empathetic advice that they would want if they were a customer.

“I am therefore delighted to become head of Air Academy and am looking forward to helping to build, grow and develop the offering of this important part of the market.”

