Lloyds Banking Group takes top spot as largest resi and BTL lender

Lloyds Banking Group remained the largest residential mortgage lender in the UK in 2022, with £52.7bn in residential mortgage lending, handing it a 16.8 per cent market share.

According to UK Finance, this compares to £55.9bn and 18.1 per cent market share in 2021.

Natwest secured second place, the same position as 2021, with residential mortgage lending rising from £36.1bn to £41.5bn year-on-year.

Its market share rose from 11.7 per cent in 2021 to 13.2 per cent in 2022.

Nationwide came third with £37.8bn in residential mortgage lending and 12.1 per cent in mortgage lending. This compares to £35.4bn and 11.5 per cent in 2021.

Santander, Barclays and HSBC retained fourth, fifth and sixth spots respectively, with lending pegged at £35.7bn, £29.7bn and £27.5bn apiece.

Santander’s market share was estimated at 11.3 per cent, Barclays came to 9.5 per cent and HSBC was pegged at 8.8 per cent.

Virgin Money climbed to seventh position, up from ninth last year. Its residential lending came to £10.5bn securing a market share of 3.3 per cent.

Yorkshire Building Society was eighth, the same as last year, with residential lending coming to £9.8bn and market share estimated at 3.1 per cent.

Coventry Building Society fell to ninth from seventh, with residential lending of £8.9n and market share emerging at 2.8 per cent.

TSB Bank rounded out the top 10, handing it the same position as last year, with £7bn in residential mortgage lending and 2.2 per cent in market share. This is in line with last year’s figures.

Buy-to-let top 10 all change

Lloyds Banking Group claimed the top spot as largest buy-to-let lender, rising from second in 2021, with £7.47bn in buy-to-let lending and 13.1 per cent in market share.

This compares to £6.75bn in buy-to-let lending and 13.9 per cent market share in 2021.

Nationwide was bumped to second place from first, with buy-to-let lending coming to £6.55bn and market share pegged at 11.5 per cent. Buy-to-let lending in 2021 was £7.43bn and its market share was 15.3 er cent.

Natwest climbed from seventh position to third position, more than doubling its lending to £5.86bn and growing its market share from 4.4 per cent to 10.2 per cent.

One Savings Bank rose from fifth to fourth in 2021, with buy-to-let lending growing from 2.89bn to £3.56bn. Its market share increased slightly from six per cent to 6.2 per cent.

Santander fell from third to fifth position with lending falling from £4.25bn to 3.14bn and market share contracting from 8.8 per cent to 4.4 per cent.

Coventry Building Society went from fourth to sixth place, with buy-to-let lending going from £3.29bn to £2.83bn and market share decreasing from 6.8 per cent to 4.9 per cent.

Yorkshire Building Society climbed from 11th to seventh position, with buy-to-let lending and market share more than doubling to £2.74bn and 4.8 per cent.

Barclays took eighth place, a fall from sixth place, with buy-to-let lending going from £2.38bn to £2.64bn and market share decreasing from 4.9 per cent to 4.6 per cent.

Paragon retained ninth position, with buy-to-let growing from £1.72bn to £2.09bn and market share going from 3.5 per cent to 3.7 per cent.

Virgin Money went from eight to tenth position, with lending decreasing slightly from £2.11bn to £2.05bn and market share falling from 4.3 per cent to 3.6 per cent.