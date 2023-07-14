You are here: Home - News -

News

Pepper Money launches specialist First Homes range

by:
  • 14/07/2023
  • 0
Pepper Money launches specialist First Homes range
Pepper Money has become the first specialist lender to launch mortgages to support the First Homes scheme.

This is part of the lender’s commitment to advocate for affordable housing. 

Through the First Homes scheme, first-time buyers can get a discount of at least 30 per cent on the open market value of a new-build property. Some local authorities can offer a larger discount of either 40 per cent or 50 per cent according to local planning policy. 

The scheme was launched in 2021 and so far, only mainstream lenders have signed up to offer mortgages through it. This includes Halifax as well as Leeds, Skipton and Loughborough Building Societies. 

Pepper Money said its criteria and approach towards borrowers who do not fit mainstream criteria would allow more people to get onto the housing ladder. 

Paul Adams (pictured), sales director at Pepper Money, said: “At Pepper Money, we have a clear purpose, to deliver positive societal outcomes and promote greater financial inclusion to a more diverse range of customers. Our affordable home ownership proposition plays a vital role in this, and we are committed to helping even more hopeful homeowners to achieve their dreams.  

“The rising cost of living continues to make it harder for hopeful homeowners to take their first step onto the property ladder. But schemes like First Homes, which offers significant discounts on open market values, could make the dream of home ownership more achievable.”

He added: “Our First Homes mortgages, which are supported by our transparent criteria, individual underwriting and consistently excellent service, provide the perfect option for customers whose circumstances mean they are not properly served by the high street.”  

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.