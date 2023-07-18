Cambridge BS launches live chat digital assistant to support brokers

The mutual has partnered with Parker Software to bring out the chatbot, which is known as The Cambridge Digital Assistant.

It will offer an “easy access point of contact” for intermediaries and ensure “prompt and accurate responses to their queries”.

The chatbot will share a variety of 18 common frequently asked questions to select from “ease and efficiency”.

Cambridge said that where the digital assistant cannot address specific concerns team members can take over the conversation during normal working hours, which will offer “uninterrupted support”.

The mutual said that it had analysed the intermediary team’s live chat operations and recognised the “need for increased efficiency, and streamlined service delivery”.

Since the chatbot has been brought out, it has handled around 31 per cent of total chats and led to a minimum of 1,252 minutes, or over 20.8 hours saved.

The lender said that the time is reinvested into offering “specialist advice” to brokers and developing team members.

Cambridge’s business development adviser Helen Gilbert said: “Since March, this innovative solution has effectively finessed the resource allocation of our team, ensuring we have more time to focus on addressing complex queries and providing valuable support

“Ultimately, this will enhance the overall service for intermediaries, with the aim of reducing wait times.”

Fellow business development adviser Steven Mapp added: “Live chat offers an unparalleled opportunity for newcomers to familiarise themselves with a diverse range of queries and topics.

“We rarely encounter repetitive questions, and each new query serves as a valuable learning experience for team members on various aspects of lending and mortgages.”

He added: “Smart predetermined responses to common questions play a pivotal role in this regard, providing immediate access to ready-made answers, saving time, and facilitating a deeper understanding of relevant criteria areas for specific inquiries.

“With a majority of queries already covered by these responses, we can swiftly provide accurate information, even during periods of high broker engagement.”