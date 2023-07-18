Mortgage Marketing Forum for Intermediaries launched

The Mortgage Marketing Forum has launched a new membership website aimed at mortgage intermediaries.

The Mortgage Marketing Forum for Intermediaries offers members access to regular email bulletins, guides, videos, podcasts and webinars aimed at helping brokers produce their own marketing content.

The site promises brokers help in taking control of their marketing, with the tools to build confidence around developing a brand and delivering a consistent message to clients.

The Mortgage Marketing Forum was established in 2021 by industry veteran Jeff Knight, who has worked in the mortgage industry for more than 25 years. He explained that expanding the forum to mortgage brokers was a way of giving back “what I have learned over so many years as a marketing professional in the mortgage market”.

He continued: “I want to help brokers create and apply a simple marketing framework that is fit for today’s market, as it ensures brokers know what works and do the right things well.”

Membership of the Mortgage Marketing Forum for Intermediaries is available through an annual subscription, which costs £80.

Knight added: “Most brokers already do some form of marketing, sometimes without knowing it.

“However, without knowing that you’re ‘doing’ marketing, it’s hard to keep things consistent over time. Doing things ad hoc and on the hoof is less effective and can cost you more. Consistency is key.”