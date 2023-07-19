Natwest increases select new and existing customer rates; Virgin Money launches deals – round-up

To secure current rates brokers will need to product mortgage illustrations and submit applications by 10:30pm tonight.

On the new business side, the lender is making changes to its core residential range, including purchase and remortgage products.

This includes its two-year fixed rate purchase deal at 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) with £995 fee going from 6.54 per cent to 6.74 per cent.

Its no-fee, five-year fixed rate purchase product at 95 per cent LTV will go from 6.44 per cent to 6.84 per cent.

The lender is also bringing out a duo of five-year fixed rate remortgages at 60 per cent LTV, both with a £995 fee priced at 5.89 per cent. One loan offers a £250 cashback.

In its first-time buyer range, Natwest is increasing rates by up to 0.3 per cent, including its no-fee five-year fixed purchase at 90 per cent LTV rising from 6.34 per cent to 6.64 per cent. It is subject to £250 cashback.

Within its existing customer range, two-year fixed rate core residential switcher products are increasing by up to 0.25 per cent.

This includes its two-year fixed rate switcher product at 100 per cent LTV increasing from 6.44 per cent to 6.69 per cent. It comes with a £995 product fee.

The lender’s five-year fixed rate switcher at 60 per cent LTV with £995 product fee is decreasing from 5.89 per cent to 5.84 per cent.

Virgin Money

Virgin Money is set to launch a range of mortgages on 20 July and increase select rates.

The new products include two and five-year fixes across its exclusive purchase range which offers a free valuation. Rates begin from 5.66 per cent and go up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The lender has also added two and five-year fixed remortgages to its exclusive offering with a free valuation and free legals. Pricing begins at 5.63 per cent and options are available at 60 and 70 per cent LTV. Virgin Money has also released a seven-year fixed remortgage at 60 per cent LTV, with a rate of 5.2 per cent.

Also within its exclusive remortgage range, there are new two and five-year fixes for buy-to-let borrowers with a £2,195 fee. Rates start from 5.36 per cent.

From 8pm 19 July, Virgin Money will withdraw all of its existing fixed rate exclusive options and increase select two, three and five-year fixed rates within its core range by up to 0.22 per cent.

Buy-to-let portfolio mortgage rates will rise by 0.05 per cent, while two, three and five-year fixed product transfers will increase by up to 0.27 per cent.