You are here: Home - News -

News

MPs launch inquiry into shared ownership

by:
  • 20/07/2023
  • 0
MPs launch inquiry into shared ownership
An inquiry into the shared ownership and right to shared ownership schemes has been opened by the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee.

The investigation will look at the challenges associated with the scheme when it comes to reselling, affordability issues around service charge and maintenance as well as mortgage availability. 

The committee will also examine any barriers to achieving full homeownership and whether the scheme is a genuinely affordable option. 

Its inquiry will include the shared ownership scheme which has been in place since 1980 and the right to shared ownership scheme which is being delivered through the Affordable Homes Programme 2021-2026. The newer initiative allows social and affordable housing tenants to buy a share of the rented home they live in. 

The focus of the investigation will be on the initiatives in England. 

Written evidence can be submitted until 14 September and evidence sessions are expected to begin in October. 

The committee will ask whether the scheme is good value for money, how the government can ensure it remains affordable when costs and inflation rise, and whether alternative schemes such as rent to buy offer better value for money. 

Clive Betts, chair of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee, said: “Affordability of housing and homeownership is a key policy area, especially for first-time buyers during a cost-of-living crisis. Shared ownership has, in the past, been hailed as an answer to the housing crisis for younger people, offering the cheapest way to get on the housing ladder. 

“In the committee’s inquiry, we want to examine some of the barriers to homeownership through the shared ownership schemes in England and also look at issues such as the challenges faced by people in reselling these properties. We want to explore whether shared ownership is providing the right answer for those people locked out of traditional homeownership and who are hit by rocketing private rents.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.