Principality BS, Coventry BS and Santander among best workplaces for women

Principality Building Society, Coventry Building Society and Santander have all been ranked among the top 55 best organisations to work for as women.

The Great Place to Work has run this list for five years, and the companies were among the best companies to work for as women in the super large organisations category, which is for 1,000 or more employees.

The results are based on what women have anonymously reported about their experience in the workplace and how well they are represented.

Along with survey results, the Great Place to Work analyses company’s efforts to support and empower women via its workplace culture.

Principality Building Society took the top slot, Coventry Building Society secured the 14th slot and Santander came 34th.

Julie-Ann Haines, CEO at Principality, said: “It’s encouraging that the women within our workforce feel that we’re taking steps in the right direction, slowly, step by step, to empower change and bridge the gap of gender inequalities felt across society.

“However, I know we still have a long way to go to keep progressing to achieve our ambitious goals. We must remain focused on becoming an even more inclusive business for our colleagues, to ensure that internally we are reflecting the diversity of our membership.”

Coventry Building Society

Coventry Building Society was singled out in the Great Place to Work report for bringing out a menopause toolkit that aims to offer support, creates support groups and pilot workshops.

Lucy Becque, chief people officer at Coventry Building Society, said: “This is fabulous recognition for the society – not just for the women who work here, but for everyone.

“It shows that the society supports women to have a positive experience at work and it also recognises the importance of women throughout our organisation.”

She added: “It comes during the same week we announced our B Corp certification, which is another huge accolade that demonstrates we’re a people-first organisation through and through. It’s so important to us that everyone – whether that’s colleagues, members, or people in the wider community – feels welcome and included.”

Santander

A Santander spokesperson said the firm was committed to being a “genuinely inclusive and diverse organisation” and it was fantastic to be recognised by Great Place to Work.

They added: “We believe that gender equality is not just a goal, but an imperative and we’re proud of our efforts that work towards achieving this.

“We’re creating more career pathways for women through development and sponsorship. We have dedicated talent programmes to create equity for women, such as our flagship Women in STEM Sponsorship programme, and all of our talent development programmes ensure participation of at least 50 per cent women.”

They continued that the firm was “working to foster an inclusive organisational culture that allows women to flourish”.

“We continue to focus on women’s health, and our award-winning menopause support has now benefitted over 750 of our colleagues.

“Our Women In Business Network continues to grow, connecting our female employees, helping them to build their network and develop new skills,” they added.