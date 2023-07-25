SortRefer brings out bonus scheme to reward brokers

Conveyancing specialist SortRefer has broadened its loyalty scheme to offer brokers the chance to win up to £500 every quarter in its Super Survey Bonus scheme.

The company offers a loyalty scheme, Sort Club, launched in 2021, through its online portal for intermediaries which rewards clients for using its conveyancing business.

SortRefer has expanded this loyalty scheme with another bonus offering which aims to reward brokers for instructing their survey business each quarter.

For introducers to take part in their scheme they have to instruct either one of the survey products or a specialist property report to gain prize entry.

Every instruction equals one prize draw entry, with three winners being drawn at the beginning of October for this quarterly draw. The first prize is a £500 voucher, followed by £300 voucher and then a £100 voucher.