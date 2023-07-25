You are here: Home - News -

News

SortRefer brings out bonus scheme to reward brokers

by:
  • 25/07/2023
  • 0
SortRefer brings out bonus scheme to reward brokers
Conveyancing specialist SortRefer has broadened its loyalty scheme to offer brokers the chance to win up to £500 every quarter in its Super Survey Bonus scheme.

The company offers a loyalty scheme, Sort Club, launched in 2021, through its online portal for intermediaries which rewards clients for using its conveyancing business.

SortRefer has expanded this loyalty scheme with another bonus offering which aims to reward brokers for instructing their survey business each quarter.

For introducers to take part in their scheme they have to instruct either one of the survey products or a specialist property report to gain prize entry.

Every instruction equals one prize draw entry, with three winners being drawn at the beginning of October for this quarterly draw. The first prize is a £500 voucher, followed by £300 voucher and then a £100 voucher.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.