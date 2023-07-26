You are here: Home - News -

News

Rising mortgage costs hitting almost a third of people’s mental health

by:
  • 26/07/2023
  • 0
Rising mortgage costs hitting almost a third of people’s mental health
The increasing cost of mortgages has impacted around 29 per cent of people in England and Wales, equivalent to around 14m people, research has suggested.

According to research from Mind, which carried out a survey of 3,015 respondents across England and Wales, people have said their mental health has been impacted by hearing about or experiencing increasing mortgage costs over the last year.

Around 10 per cent said that it had impacted their mental health a lot.

The research also noted that the impact was aggravated for people with exiting mental health problems, with almost four in 10 saying rising mortgage costs had worsened their mental health.

Young people are especially impacted with nearly half of those aged between 6 and 24 suggesting that rising mortgage rates had impacted them in some way.

Mind noted that it had seen a 55 per cent increase in the number of people contacting its Infoline in the last 18 months around financial difficulties. This includes welfare, unemployment and personal debt.

Vicki Nash, Mind’s associate director of external affairs, said: “As we continue to grapple with the rising cost of living, news of yet another possible increase in mortgage rates will be difficult for many families to bear.

“Money problems and mental health often form a vicious cycle, and when we’re struggling to deal with one, the other can become much harder to manage, particularly when it threatens to impact our housing situation.”

She added: “We know some people are becoming so unwell that they need hospital treatment for their mental health. When this happens, the care they receive when they leave hospital is critical, so we are calling for the introduction of comprehensive welfare checks, including of people’s financial situations.

“These figures show this is a mental health emergency that everyone is going to need help to deal with. We know we can’t fix the cost of living crisis but support for your mental health is out there, and we are here for you. This includes through Mind’s Infoline, online community, Side by Side and the useful information on our website that will be available throughout this difficult period.”

 

Brokers witnessing poor mental health daily

Robert Sinclair, chief executive of the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI), added that mortgage brokers confirm they see “evidence every day of the stress being felt by mortgage holders who are facing much higher interest rates than anyone anticipated”.

“We hear of people in tears, others thinking of selling up, but with nowhere to go.  In addition, the volatility means that we see mortgage products withdrawn with very little notice, forcing brokers to work late into the night or during weekends in addition to the normal week. All of this can impact mortgage brokers’ own mental health,” he noted.

Sinclair said the “new pressures” can damage the mental health of those involved directly but could also put pressure on relationships with family and friends.

“Brokers are not trained to deal with these extreme impacts. It is crucial that charities like Mind focus on these issues and we welcome their work in supporting people at this difficult time. The AMI also has our own Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter, but this will only scratch the surface,” he noted.

Ben Groves, mortgage broker at Affinity Mortgages, said that lenders were “not making it easy for mortgage brokers and there is not enough wellbeing support”.

“At the moment they are changing rates with as little as two hours’ notice, so if you are working with multiple families in a day, it is almost impossible to be able to react and secure a new product in time for them,” he added.

Groves said that he was “having really difficult discussions with people about their payments doubling or tripling to many hundreds of pounds more a month, and brokers are on the frontline seeing the impact this is having on people’s lives”.

He continued: “You feel guilty if you haven’t been able to secure a new deal if the lender changes products on the same day, and I’m often re-doing work and working late into the evenings submitting applications to try to support my clients as best as I can. All of this can have an impact on our own mental health.

“It’s not unrealistic to ask for more notice from lenders to give brokers time to do their jobs well, and there must be support for people in my line of work who are finding the stress of the current situation affecting their mental wellbeing.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.