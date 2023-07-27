Affordability ratio in England above eight years but signs of decrease – ONS

According to the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS), in England the average price for a home was £275,000 and the average income was £33,000, equal an affordability ratio of around 8.4 years of income in 2022.

This is slightly down from 8.74 years of income in 2021.

In Wales, the average price home was £185,000 and the average income came too £29,000, bringing its affordability ratio to 6.4 years. This is an increase from 6.13 years in 2021.

Scotland’s affordability ratio came to 5.3 years of income as its average price home was estimated at £170,000 and £32,200 for average income. This is down from 5.52 years in 2021.

Northern Ireland rounded out the list, with an affordability ratio of 5.1 years of income as its average house price home was £151,000 and average income was £29,600. In 2021, the figure was 5.3 years.

The report added that, since 2017, all four countries have had an affordability ratio above five, putting them below the affordability threshold of five years of income.

The ONS said that the average priced homes in all four countries have been lower than its affordability threshold throughout the series for low-income households.

The report continued that in England, only households in the top 10 per cent of income can afford an average home with fewer than five years of income; in comparison with the top 30 per cent in Wales, and the top 40 per cent in Scotland and Northern Ireland.