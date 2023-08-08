You are here: Home - News -

Homely confirms funding for launch of homebuyer platform

  • 08/08/2023
Property tech firm Homely has announced that it has secured investment which will allow it to launch a homebuyer platform.

Homely, which was founded in 2021, works with landlords, renters and financial institutions to help renters get onto the housing ladder by improving their financial position and opening up guidance, support and products which will allow them to buy.

The firm said it has secured pre-seed investment at a valuation of upwards of £10m from UST, a digital transformation business.

Homely said the funding would allow it to complete development of its tech platform and launch to the market. It said that it is working on partnerships with established brands in the market, including Aviva.

Its launch proposition will include opening up access to Homely Flexible Ownership products, which it said will bring together prospective homeowners with institutional capital. The platform is due to go live for borrowers by the end of this year.

The mortgage side of Homely is being headed up by Ellis Scott, who is also head mortgage and protection adviser at Scottsdale Lifetime Partners.

Lewis Scott, founder and CEO of Homely, said that this capital raise will allow Homely to help more people on their journey to home ownership.  

He continued: “When it feels like buying a home, or qualifying for a mortgage, is moving further and further out of reach, Homely is committed to providing innovative solutions, underpinned by technology. 

“As we expand and evolve moving forward, there will be further opportunities on the horizon for investors to work with us and be part of an important journey to help more people become home ready. We look forward to working closely with UST and driving forward better outcomes for the UK property market.”

Praveen Prabhakaran, chief delivery officer at UST, added that Homely’s use of data will “provide users with advice and insights on how they can start their journey to home ownership and we are excited to see what the future brings”.

