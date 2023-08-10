You are here: Home - News -

Responsible Lending broadens access to Royal London equity release products

  • 10/08/2023
Responsible Lending has widened access to the range of lifetime mortgage products it offers in partnership with Royal London Equity Release to include more advisers.

The products were launched in June exclusively to advisers who worked at the Responsible Life brokerage. It is now available to advisers through the Air Sourcing, Iress and Advise Wise platforms. 

The range includes a standard product and a premier option. 

The standard product is available to borrowers aged between 55 and 84 and six months, with a minimum property value of £125,000 and a maximum of £2m. The premier product is eligible for people within the same age range with higher value properties of £2m or more. There is no maximum property value limit. 

Both products allow the option for borrowers to make repayments of up to 10 per cent every year. 

Chris Flowers (pictured), intermediary sales director at Responsible Lending, said: “We have seen great interest in the Royal London Equity Release products since launching in June, so we are delighted to make them available to even more advisers and their customers. 

“Equity release remains an important later life finance option, and we are pleased to see that there has seen steady growth in customer activity during the second quarter of this year.  

“We are sure these products will be popular with many customers, and our expanded distribution team means we have even more support available to help advisers navigate the often-complex equity release market.” 

