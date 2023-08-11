You are here: Home - News -

Smoove extends deadline for merger talks with Pexa

  • 11/08/2023
Smoove has confirmed that it has extended the deadline for merger talks with Pexa to 8 September, with latitude to extend it further if needed.

The conveyancing software firm confirmed in April that it was in “early discussions” with Pexa about a possible cash offer to buy the firm.

The company added that a third-party alternative potential transaction had fallen through around the same time.

In an update, the firm said that “constructive discussions have continued” and a formal due diligence process was “well advanced”.

Smoove said that in order to allow due diligence to continue an extension of the deadline by which Pexa has to announce a “firm intention” to make an offer has been allowed.

The company said that an announcement of Pexa’s intentions must be made by 5pm on 8 September and this deadline could be further extended with the consent of the takeover panel.

“There can be no certainty either that an offer will be made nor as to the terms of any offer, if made. A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate,” it added.

Smoove said that it remained in an offer period.

The company’s latest results showed that its conveyancing completions increased by more than half year-on-year to 53,224, with most transactions coming from remortgages. Instructions have also grown.

