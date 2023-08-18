You are here: Home - News -

The Nottingham adds resi and BTL mortgage products

  • 18/08/2023
The Nottingham has updated its offering with the addition of first-time buyer and buy-to-let products as well as reduced limited company buy-to-let fees.

The first-time buyer product will allow prospective homebuyers to get on the property ladder with a 10 per cent deposit. The rate of the product is 14 basis points lower than the previous offering.

The lender has also introduced a five-year fixed buy-to-let option with a £999 fee while other buy-to-let product fees have been reduced by up to £1,500.

The company added that it also lowered the rates and fees across its limited company buy-to-let deals.

The Nottingham’s sales director Alison Pallett (pictured), said: “We are always looking to update our products to reflect the needs of today’s home buyer.

“We’re confident that these new products will help a range of people across the spectrum of borrowers – from first-time buyers to landlords – as they navigate a complex housing and economic landscape.”

