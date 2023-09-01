Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 01/09/2023

News that the Land Registry was taking up to two years to complete property registrations, possibly delaying transactions, piqued readers interest.
An exclusive on the introduction of an innovative rate cut alert system for brokers from Mortgage Metrics was also among the most read.
Natwest lowers buy-to-let stress rates; Barclays cuts pricing – round-up
Exclusive: Rate cut alert system Mortgage Metrics launched for brokers
Mortgage rates ‘continuing to slowly head downwards’ – Rightmove
House purchase and external remortgage activity weak in Q2 – UK Finance
US mortgage rates surge past seven per cent to highest levels in 22 years – view from across the pond
Land Registry taking up to two years to complete property registrations