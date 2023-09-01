You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 01/09/2023

  • 01/09/2023
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 01/09/2023
Changes to buy-to-let stress rates as well as lenders continuing to cut rates ranked highly in the most read this week.

News that the Land Registry was taking up to two years to complete property registrations, possibly delaying transactions, piqued readers interest.

An exclusive on the introduction of an innovative rate cut alert system for brokers from Mortgage Metrics was also among the most read.

 

Santander raises affordability rates

 

Natwest lowers buy-to-let stress rates; Barclays cuts pricing – round-up

Coventry BS and Accord Mortgages adjust rates – round-up

Exclusive: Hartwell departs Foundation Home Loans

Exclusive: Rate cut alert system Mortgage Metrics launched for brokers

 

Mortgage rates ‘continuing to slowly head downwards’ – Rightmove

 

House purchase and external remortgage activity weak in Q2 – UK Finance

 

US mortgage rates surge past seven per cent to highest levels in 22 years – view from across the pond

 

Nationwide cuts new and existing business rates

 

Land Registry taking up to two years to complete property registrations

