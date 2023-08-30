Exclusive: Hartwell departs Foundation Home Loans

Sarah Hartwell (pictured), regional account manager, has left specialist lender Foundation Home Loans, Mortgage Solutions understands.

Hartwell joined the firm around a year ago to cover the South region. The sales team at the time had eight regional account managers, two national sales managers and one director of sales.

Prior to Foundation Home Loans, she worked at Vida Homeloans for nearly five years, initially joining as a key account manager and then became a corporate sales manager.

Before that she was a key account manager in for The Mortgage Lender for around a year and previously worked at Nationwide as a business development manager (BDM) from 2006 to 2017.

From 2003 to 2006 she was a BDM at Northern Rock and has also worked at John Francis Wales, Countrywide Mortgage Services and Stroud and Swindon Building Society.

Hartwell has also been named a Change Maker, a Mortgage Solutions initiative which aims to highlight people in the industry who are helping to make the industry fairer, more balance or more sustainable.

She was nominated for her work around championing improved fertility support and mental health awareness.

Hartwell also spoke on the Diversity and Inclusivity Finance Forum’s podcast about her fertility journey and encouraged companies to put fertility policies in place to support employees.

Foundation Home Loans declined to comment.