You are here: Home - News -

News

Exclusive: Hartwell departs Foundation Home Loans

by:
  • 30/08/2023
  • 0
Exclusive: Hartwell departs Foundation Home Loans
Sarah Hartwell (pictured), regional account manager, has left specialist lender Foundation Home Loans, Mortgage Solutions understands.

Hartwell joined the firm around a year ago to cover the South region. The sales team at the time had eight regional account managers, two national sales managers and one director of sales.

Prior to Foundation Home Loans, she worked at Vida Homeloans for nearly five years, initially joining as a key account manager and then became a corporate sales manager.

Before that she was a key account manager in for The Mortgage Lender for around a year and previously worked at Nationwide as a business development manager (BDM) from 2006 to 2017.

From 2003 to 2006 she was a BDM at Northern Rock and has also worked at John Francis Wales, Countrywide Mortgage Services and Stroud and Swindon Building Society.

Hartwell has also been named a Change Maker, a Mortgage Solutions initiative which aims to highlight people in the industry who are helping to make the industry fairer, more balance or more sustainable.

She was nominated for her work around championing improved fertility support and mental health awareness.

Hartwell also spoke on the Diversity and Inclusivity Finance Forum’s podcast about her fertility journey and encouraged companies to put fertility policies in place to support employees.

Foundation Home Loans declined to comment.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customer enquiries since the launch of the Mortgage Charter?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.