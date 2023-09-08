You are here: Home - News -

Fleet Mortgages makes series of sales team promotions

  • 08/09/2023
Fleet Mortgages makes series of sales team promotions
Buy-to-let specialist lender Fleet Mortgages has made a number of promotions within its sales team.

Dave Husbands (pictured) has been appointed head of sales and will report to Steve Cox, chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages. Husbands will oversee the sales team including all the business development managers (BDMs). 

Husbands was previously sales manager, and has worked for Fleet Mortgages for over five years in that role. The lender said his promotion would give its sales team clarity and create a single point of contact for support and feedback on its products and services. 

The lender has also promoted five BDMs to senior level, including Josh Parker who will cover the South West, Katy Williams who will oversee the Midlands, and Donna Spence who will operate in the North West. 

Also promoted to a senior BDM role is Giovanna Streatfield who will be responsible for the South and Stella Brockman who will oversee the South East. 

They join Fleet’s other senior BDMs Stuart Kay, who is responsible for North London, Dave Horsman who covers Central London and Chris Barwick who oversees the North East. 

 

Recognising team members 

Steve Cox, chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, said: “It’s fair to say that here at Fleet we have an excellent sales team who are totally committed to their jobs, who understand our sector, and work to the highest standards day-in, day-out. That being the case, it’s important to recognise the strength and stability they provide, and to reward team members who have certainly been a constant since I joined the business.  

“This is why we are moving five of our BDMs to senior level and why we have promoted Dave Husbands to head of sales.” 

He added: “All have been huge assets to Fleet Mortgages over the past five years and we will continue to work in this vein, motivating and empowering individuals within the business.  

“Dave, in particular, will be instrumental in ensuring all members of the sales team have everything they need to fulfil their roles and making sure we continue to work closely with advisers so they can confidently place their buy-to-let business with us.” 

Husbands said: “We have a fantastic sales team at Fleet and I’m not only very proud to have secured this new role within the organisation, but to also see five more of our BDMs move to senior level.  

“We all remain absolutely focused on providing advisers with everything they need to support their buy-to-let advice propositions, and helping ensure their landlord borrowers have the finance they need to remain invested and grow their portfolios.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

