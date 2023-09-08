You are here: Home - News -

Virgin Money makes raft of criteria changes

  • 08/09/2023
Virgin Money has changed its criteria around property and self-employed customers, widening its access to mortgages.

The lender will now accept applications for studio flats that have an internal floor area of 30 square metres or more.

Clydesdale Bank will need an unexpired lease team of 85 years at the application, and if the lease if being extended it can be under 85 years as long as it will be over that period by completion.

It said leases under the term can be considered by exception, but brokers should double check with the lender prior to starting the application process.

Virgin Money has also changed its policy around homes close to commercial properties as valuers can “use more discretion along with their local knowledge and expertise”.

There is no maximum acreage for properties and the lender will look at the first two acres for valuations.

Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank have both streamlined bank statement requirements for self-employed. The lenders will now only require the latest month’s statements from limited companies, limited liability partnerships, partnerships and sole traders.

