You are here: Home - News -

News

Insurance complaints rise to five-year high – FOS

by: Rebecca Goodman
  • 14/09/2023
  • 0
Insurance complaints rise to five-year high – FOS
Customer complaints about buildings and other types of insurance received by the ombudsman are at a five-year high.

Between April and June this year, the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) received 1,776 relating to buildings insurance.

When combined with motor insurance complaints (which received 3,869 complaints), this is the highest number of insurance complaints seen by the FOS in five years. It says the increase has been caused by several factors including a rise in insurers delaying paying out claims. A squeeze on the number of contractors available to carry out repairs and also problems with sourcing materials were also to blame.

Abby Thomas, chief executive and chief ombudsman at the Financial Ombudsman Service, said: “Where these complaints are driven by insurers delaying paying out on claims that’s unacceptable. We expect insurers – as well as other businesses – to treat their customers fairly and in a timely manner.

“If consumers don’t feel they’ve been treated fairly by a financial business, they should contact our free, independent service and we’ll investigate their complaint.”

Current accounts most complained about

The highest number of complaints to the FOS in the first quarter were to do with current accounts. It received 7,224 complaints, and the majority of these were to do with fraud and scams. Of all current account complaints, 5 per cent were to do with account closures.

Complaints about frauds and scams across all financial products rose by almost 39 per cent to 6,094, from 4,398 a year ago. The FOS said it upheld almost half of these in the consumer’s favour. Around half of these were related to authorised push payment (APP) scams.

Overall, the total number of complaints received in the quarter was 43,953, up from 35,029 the previous year, and 37 per cent were upheld compared to 34 per cent a year ago.

‘Concerned’ by the figures

A spokesperson for the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said: “We’re concerned to see these latest complaints figures from the Financial Ombudsman Service.

“Insurers work hard to process claims as quickly and efficiently as possible whilst managing challenges beyond their control that can impact on timings.. However, clear and timely communication is vital to support the customer throughout any claim.

“We’ll work with our members and the FOS to understand where improvements can be made, in particular any learnings from the complaints that have been upheld.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Rebecca Goodman

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.