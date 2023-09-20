You are here: Home - News -

News

Natwest cuts rates and launches switcher deals

by:
  • 20/09/2023
  • 0
Natwest cuts rates and launches switcher deals
Natwest has reduced rates across mortgages for new and existing borrowers as well as added switcher options to its range.

The switcher products are to replace the lender’s existing offering at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) and come with lower pricing. 

For example, a two-year switcher with no fee priced at 6.36 per cent has been replaced by an option with a rate of 6.24 per cent, while the corresponding deal with a £995 fee has gone down from six per cent to 5.92 per cent. 

There are also two-year tracker and five-year fixed options within its switcher range, either with no fee or with a £995 fee. 

Other changes for existing borrowers include the reduction of two and five-year fixed switcher rates for residential borrowers at 60, 80 and 85 per cent LTV. 

Pricing has fallen by as much as 0.2 per cent, with the largest reduction being made to the two-year fix at 60 per cent LTV with no fee which has gone down to 6.14 per cent. 

For new borrowers, Natwest has cut rates across two-year tracker as well as two and five-year fixes for purchase, remortgage, first-time buyers, shared equity, buy-to-let and green mortgages. 

The largest reduction has been made to the two-year tracker product at 60 per cent LTV with a £995 fee. This has gone down by 0.4 per cent to 5.39 per cent. 

Other significant cuts include at 0.31 per cent reduction to its two-year fix green purchase mortgage for buy-to-let with a £995 fee, which is now 5.93 per cent. 

A similar reduction has been made to the corresponding standard buy-to-let option which now has a rate of 5.98 per cent. 

Changes apply from 21 September. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.