Natwest cuts rates and launches switcher deals

Natwest has reduced rates across mortgages for new and existing borrowers as well as added switcher options to its range.

The switcher products are to replace the lender’s existing offering at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) and come with lower pricing.

For example, a two-year switcher with no fee priced at 6.36 per cent has been replaced by an option with a rate of 6.24 per cent, while the corresponding deal with a £995 fee has gone down from six per cent to 5.92 per cent.

There are also two-year tracker and five-year fixed options within its switcher range, either with no fee or with a £995 fee.

Other changes for existing borrowers include the reduction of two and five-year fixed switcher rates for residential borrowers at 60, 80 and 85 per cent LTV.

Pricing has fallen by as much as 0.2 per cent, with the largest reduction being made to the two-year fix at 60 per cent LTV with no fee which has gone down to 6.14 per cent.

For new borrowers, Natwest has cut rates across two-year tracker as well as two and five-year fixes for purchase, remortgage, first-time buyers, shared equity, buy-to-let and green mortgages.

The largest reduction has been made to the two-year tracker product at 60 per cent LTV with a £995 fee. This has gone down by 0.4 per cent to 5.39 per cent.

Other significant cuts include at 0.31 per cent reduction to its two-year fix green purchase mortgage for buy-to-let with a £995 fee, which is now 5.93 per cent.

A similar reduction has been made to the corresponding standard buy-to-let option which now has a rate of 5.98 per cent.

Changes apply from 21 September.