You are here: Home - News -

News

TMW lowers switcher rates for limited company landlords

by:
  • 29/09/2023
  • 0
TMW lowers switcher rates for limited company landlords
The Mortgage Works (TMW) is cutting buy-to-let mortgage rates across its limited company switcher range.

From tomorrow, rates for existing landlords switching to a new deal will be reduced by up to 0.35 percentage points.

The rate reductions include;

  • Five-year fixed rate at 5.39%per cent with a five per cent fee, available up to 70 per cent loan to value (LTV).
  • Five-year fixed rate at 5.79 per cent with a three per cent fee, available up to 75 per cent LTV.
  • Five-year fixed rate at 6.29 per cent with a £1,495 fee, available up to 75 per cent LTV.

Dan Clinton, head of specialist lending at TMW, said: “We are continually looking to support existing landlords with competitive products. The swap rate environment has been gradually improving enabling us to reduce rates further. These reductions will be welcomed by buy-to-let investors as we work to support them with their cashflow and help unlock affordability constraints.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel (now known as Toughsheet Community Stadium), Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.