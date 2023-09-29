TMW lowers switcher rates for limited company landlords

The Mortgage Works (TMW) is cutting buy-to-let mortgage rates across its limited company switcher range.

From tomorrow, rates for existing landlords switching to a new deal will be reduced by up to 0.35 percentage points.

The rate reductions include;

Five-year fixed rate at 5.39%per cent with a five per cent fee, available up to 70 per cent loan to value (LTV).

Five-year fixed rate at 5.79 per cent with a three per cent fee, available up to 75 per cent LTV.

Five-year fixed rate at 6.29 per cent with a £1,495 fee, available up to 75 per cent LTV.

Dan Clinton, head of specialist lending at TMW, said: “We are continually looking to support existing landlords with competitive products. The swap rate environment has been gradually improving enabling us to reduce rates further. These reductions will be welcomed by buy-to-let investors as we work to support them with their cashflow and help unlock affordability constraints.”