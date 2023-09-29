Yorkshire BS continues rate drive and brings out sub-five per cent deals

Yorkshire Building Society YBS) has reduced rates across its range by up to 0.23 per cent and has introduced a sub-five per cent fixed rate deal.

The five-year fixed rate deal is 4.92 per cent at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a £1,495 fee for purchase and remortgage. The purchase deal comes with free standard valuation and remortgage is subject to free valuation and remortgage legal service.

Examples of other reductions include its two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV which stands at 5.64 per cent. It is for house purchase and is subject to a £495 fee, free standard valuation and £250 cashback.

Its five-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV is priced at 5.14 per cent. The deal comes with a £1,495 fee and free standard valuation for house purchase.

The lender’s five-year fixed rate for house purchase at 95 per cent LTV has been cut to 5.63 per cent, and comes with a £995 fee, free standard valuation and £250 cashback.

YBS: ‘Pleased to break the five per cent barrier’

Ben Merritt (pictured), director of mortgages at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’re delighted to have been able, once again, to react quickly to more favourable market rates following the Bank of England’s decision to hold its base rate.

“This is our latest move to help borrowers who are continuing to struggle in a higher cost environment and we will continue to monitor the market closely for further opportunities.

“The new range provides options for a wide range of borrower needs, and we’re particularly pleased to have broken the five per cent interest rate barrier once again, a trend we very much hope to be able to maintain over the coming weeks, depending on how the volatility which still prevails within the economy and markets, plays out.”