HLP obtains free Air Academy membership for later life advisers

  • 05/10/2023
Mortgage network HLPartnership (HLP) has secured free membership to Air Academy for its advisers with later life lending permissions.

The free membership applied from 1 October and the partnership is expected to raise standards for equity release advisers. 

The advisers will gain access to Air Academy’s Knowledge Bank and Marketing Hub platforms, as well as benefit from an equalisation of proc fees. Advisers will also have opportunities for CPD training. 

Every year, HLP’s advisers will be tested on their knowledge of the market to make sure they are updated with new training modules. 

Additionally, Air Academy is launching an enhanced fact find feature which has been approved and supported by HLP. 

Alongside the existing ‘standard’ option which allows advisers to skip or add questions to the fact find, there will be a ‘corporate partner endorsed’ option. This feature will include additional questions to gather soft facts on clients. 

HLP’s advisers will be required to complete the courses provided by Air Academy for no extra charge. 

They will also get access to free evaluations to identify where they may need continued professional development and improvement. 

Paul Glynn, CEO at Air, said: “Air is proud to offer HLP’s talented network of advisers full access to Air Academy. It’s an industry first, and a strong step towards ensuring all later life lending advisers have unmitigated access to the most effective tools for delivering the best possible service to their customers, while being compliant with Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulations.  

“As we all know, the Consumer Duty is an ongoing commitment, and one we can readily meet by embracing the best educational resources our industry has to offer.” 

Shaun Almond (pictured), managing director at HLP, added: “At HLP, we are dedicated to ensuring our network’s members can improve their business through industry-leading CPD courses and by accessing high quality resources. Our exclusive partnership with Air Academy – an industry first – will equip our advisers to stay in lockstep with evolving regulations so they can deliver the very best outcomes to customers.  

“It’s an exciting moment in our shared history, and we are looking forward to our network making the most of Air Academy’s top flight services.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

