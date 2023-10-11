You are here: Home - News -

The Openwork Partnership adds Investec to lender panel

  • 11/10/2023
The Openwork Partnership has added Investec to its lender panel to offer members access to products designed for high net worth individuals.

Investec offers residential, buy-to-let and revolving mortgages for brokers with high net worth clients. 

It will also consider people with irregular income or complex finances. 

Paul Shearman (pictured), proposition director, mortgages and protection at The Openwork Partnership, said: “The addition of Investec to our lending panel reflects our broader intent to strengthen our high net worth proposition. Investec’s tailored approach will be welcomed by our mortgage and wealth advisers supporting more affluent clients.  

“As our lender panel grows each year, it offers the best support from across the industry and our panel relationships now account for 96 per cent of all mortgage lending in the UK.” 

Peter Izard, head of intermediary business development at Investec Bank, added: “We have worked closely with the team at Openwork to put this agreement in place and I am delighted we have all grasped this opportunity to provide their members with access to Investec Bank. We truly understand the idiosyncrasies of the high net worth client market. Our dedicated team focusing on the intermediary market, of both business development managers and private bankers, means we are well placed to understand the sector’s complexities.  

“The addition of Investec Bank to the Openwork panel means that appointed representatives of the network now have access to an entirely new options and this opens new opportunities for brokers, their clients, and for Openwork.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

