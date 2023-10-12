You are here: Home - News -

Poll: Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

by:
  • 12/10/2023
A report from The Telegraph showed that thousands of first-time buyers on the Help To Buy scheme have fallen behind in payments as inflation and rising mortgage rates have placed immense financial pressure on some.

The Freedom of Information (FOI) request by the Telegraph found that the number of first-time buyers who are in arrears has doubled in the last year to 4,854 households.

The Help to Buy scheme closed for applications last year and offered first-time buyers equity loans of 20 per cent, (40 per cent in London), to help them buy new build homes with a five per cent deposit.

The loans were interest-free for five years, but for loans taken out between 2013 to 2021 was 1.75 per cent for a year which increased every year by the Retail Price Index plus one per cent.

For those who bought more recently, the rate rises by the Consumer Prices Index plus two per cent.

This has led to increasing financial pressure on some borrowers, with London Mayor Sadiq Khan calling on the government to freeze payments for Help to Buy loans.

At the Conservative conference, housing minister Rachel McLean ruled out reviving the Help to Buy scheme as it inflated house prices.

This month, Mortgage Solutions is asking brokers whether they have seen higher numbers of Help to Buy customers hitting the end of the interest-free period struggling to remortgage in the last six months?

 

