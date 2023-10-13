You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 13/10/2023

Skipton Building Society launching a low rate range for struggling existing borrowers was popular with readers this week, building on the support offered via the Mortgage Charter.

Meanwhile, analysis of the ructions in the buy-to-let market was also catching the attention of Mortgage Solutions readers.

And news that mortgage pricing has continued to fall, with the average two-year fixed rate dropping below six per cent for the first time additionally piqued readers’ interest.

 

Exclusive: Skipton BS launches low-rate range for struggling existing borrowers reaching deal-end

 

Two-year fixed rates fall below six per cent for first time since June – Rightmove

 

Hodge cuts 50 plus mortgage rates; MPowered Mortgages slashes three-year fixed rates – round-up

 

BTL market ‘virtually non-existent’ despite falling rates ‒ analysis

 

DIFF podcast: Executive managers are paying lip service to diversity and inclusion – Sinclair

 

Nationwide and TSB make further rate reductions – round-up

 

Exclusive: Pearce to leave Santander

 

The Mortgage Works reduces rates by up to 0.75 per cent

 

 

Critical illness policies are going through a Consumer Duty overhaul – Lakey

 

Turmoil in US mortgage market as rates ‘highest for a generation’ and applications tumble – view from across the pond

 

 

