Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/10/2023

  • 20/10/2023
Nationwide and Skipton Building Society being vote best mortgage providers by Which? topped most read this week.

Jon Round, group financial services director at LSL, stepped down, with Richard Howells joining LSLS as financials services COO also proved of interest.

Habito achieving its first monthly profit in September, and its aim to be fully profitable by next year ranked highly in most read.

Nationwide and Skipton top best mortgage provider table as building societies beat big banks – Which?

 

Round moves into NED role as Sesame’s Howells joins LSL

 

Barclays lowers rates; MHBS adds three-year discount deal – round-up

 

Habito achieves first monthly profit with target to be fully profitable by 2024

 

Metro Bank seeking bids for £3bn mortgage book by November – reports

Experts predict inflation to fall to 4.5 per cent by the end of 2023

 

Rate holds boosting buyer resilience ‒ OnTheMarket

Brighton letting agent fined over tenant ‘harassment’

 

The problem of improving UK housing stock hasn’t gone away – New Homes Mortgage Senate

US mortgage rates spike again as buying demand hits three-decade low – view from across the pond

 

 

 

